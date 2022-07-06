Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 6, 2022 12:08 pm
Ukrainska Pravda news outlet's sources identified him as Bohdan Maliovany, a member of the now-banned pro-Kremlin Opposition Bloc — For Life party who is serving as the deputy chairman of the Kharkiv Oblast Council. The State Investigation Bureau reported that the suspect received the passport in 2014 in Crimea. He also has a Russian tax number and driver's license, according to investigators. The bureau requested that the official is suspended.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
