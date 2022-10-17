Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 19, 2022 1:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the State Investigation Bureau, there was a “considerable amount” of ammunition and military equipment, including two infantry fighting vehicles, found at a Russian reserve command post near Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast. The seized ammunition and equipment were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the agency said.

