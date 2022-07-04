Interior Ministry: Ukraine investigates over 20 sexual violence cases by Russian soldiers
July 4, 2022 6:13 pm
Deputy Interior Minister Kateryna Pavlichenko told Ukrinform news agency that police have opened over 20 criminal investigations into alleged sexual crimes by Russian troops. “In (some) of these 20 cases there may be several instances of sexual violence against several victims or violence committed by several criminals,” she said.