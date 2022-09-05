Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 5, 2022

externalIntelligence: Ukraine attacks Russian bases in occupied Kamianka-Dniprovska

This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 6:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 5 that Ukraine had destroyed a base of the Russian Federal Security Service in the Russian-occupied city of Kamianka-Dniprovska in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The intelligence also reported an explosion inside the storage where ballots for holding a staged "referendum" were kept, saying that all the "paper materials" were burnt down.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok