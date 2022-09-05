Intelligence: Ukraine attacks Russian bases in occupied Kamianka-Dniprovska
September 5, 2022 6:23 pm
The Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 5 that Ukraine had destroyed a base of the Russian Federal Security Service in the Russian-occupied city of Kamianka-Dniprovska in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The intelligence also reported an explosion inside the storage where ballots for holding a staged "referendum" were kept, saying that all the "paper materials" were burnt down.
