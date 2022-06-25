Intelligence chief: Russian collaborator's car blown up in Kherson Oblast.
June 22, 2022 11:31 pm
According to Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence, there is currently no information on the condition of Oleksiy Kovalyov, whose car was blown up on June 22. Kovalyov, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, said on Facebook on June 8 that he was cooperating with Russian troops in Kherson Oblast.