externalIntelligence chief: Russian collaborator's car blown up in Kherson Oblast.

June 22, 2022 11:31 pm
According to Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence, there is currently no information on the condition of Oleksiy Kovalyov, whose car was blown up on June 22. Kovalyov, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, said on Facebook on June 8 that he was cooperating with Russian troops in Kherson Oblast. 

