Intelligence: Car with 2 Russia's collaborators blown up in occupied Kherson
July 27, 2022 8:47 pm
According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, as a result of the attack on a car with alleged collaborators, one person was killed and one was hospitalized in Russian-occupied Kherson. The explosion was prepared by the local resistance movement, the report said. It is not clear when the incident happened.