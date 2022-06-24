Institute for the Study of War: Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv Oblast will likely advance to Russian border in coming days or weeks.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 8, 2022 11:46 am
According to a recent report by the U.S. think tank, the Ukrainian counteroffensive northeast of Kharkiv is making significant progress with a likely advance to the Russian border in the coming days or weeks. "Given the current rate of Ukrainian advances, Russian forces may be unable to prevent Ukrainian forces from reaching the Russian border, even with additional reinforcements," the report reads.