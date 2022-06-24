Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv Oblast will likely advance to Russian border in coming days or weeks.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 8, 2022 11:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a recent report by the U.S. think tank, the Ukrainian counteroffensive northeast of Kharkiv is making significant progress with a likely advance to the Russian border in the coming days or weeks. "Given the current rate of Ukrainian advances, Russian forces may be unable to prevent Ukrainian forces from reaching the Russian border, even with additional reinforcements," the report reads.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok