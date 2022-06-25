Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia might pursue options to loosen military recruitment restrictions as eligible pool dwindles.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 15, 2022 3:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank quoted a Russian military blogger who suggested that Russian authorities are preparing to increase the age limit to serve in tank and motorized infantry units from 40 to 49 and to drop the requirement for past military service. The institute said if true, this shift demonstrates the Kremlin's increasing desperation for recruits to fill frontline units, regardless of their skills.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok