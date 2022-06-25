Institute for the Study of War: Russia might pursue options to loosen military recruitment restrictions as eligible pool dwindles.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 15, 2022 3:37 am
The U.S. think tank quoted a Russian military blogger who suggested that Russian authorities are preparing to increase the age limit to serve in tank and motorized infantry units from 40 to 49 and to drop the requirement for past military service. The institute said if true, this shift demonstrates the Kremlin's increasing desperation for recruits to fill frontline units, regardless of their skills.