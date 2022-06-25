Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia makes marginal gains north of Sloviansk, likely to face difficulties assaulting the city.

June 10, 2022 6:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Washington-based think tank said in its update on June 9 that Russian troops might experience difficulties assaulting the city as they are likely to face tactical challenges posed by crossing the Siverskyi Donets River. Russian soldiers will have to successfully cross the river to the north and east of Sloviansk (around Raihorodok) in order to push toward the city.

