Institute for the Study of War: Russia makes marginal gains north of Sloviansk, likely to face difficulties assaulting the city.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 10, 2022 6:43 am
A Washington-based think tank said in its update on June 9 that Russian troops might experience difficulties assaulting the city as they are likely to face tactical challenges posed by crossing the Siverskyi Donets River. Russian soldiers will have to successfully cross the river to the north and east of Sloviansk (around Raihorodok) in order to push toward the city.