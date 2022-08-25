Institute for the Study of War: Russia lost captured area greater than Denmark
August 25, 2022 8:27 am
The U.S. think tank reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s statement regarding the slowdown in offensive operations in Ukraine is likely an attempt to “excuse the negligible gains Russian forces have made in Ukraine in the last six weeks.” According to the experts, Russian forces lost a territory greater than Denmark since March 21. The ISW also reported that Russian occupying forces continue to face partisan resistance as they attempt to enforce administrative and legislative changes.
