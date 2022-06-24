Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 28, 2022 6:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the U.S. think tank, Russian troops have performed poorly in operations in built-up urban terrain throughout the war and are unlikely to be able to advance rapidly in Sievierodonetsk itself. Russian forces continue to make steady and incremental gains around the city, the experts say, but have not yet encircled the Ukrainian defenders. Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast has become the main focal point in the battle for the Donbas, with Russian troops attempting to encircle Ukrainian forces based in the city.

