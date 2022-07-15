Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 15, 2022 7:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported on July 14 that Russia largely continued its operational pause with likely preparations underway for a more determined offensive. The experts didn’t have estimates for the timeline of the larger operation. Limited Russian assaults near Bakhmut and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast were not successful, with unclear progress near Siversk. 

