Institute for the Study of War: Russia likely preparing larger-scale offensive along the Sloviansk-Siversk-Bakhmut line
July 15, 2022 7:53 am
The U.S. think tank reported on July 14 that Russia largely continued its operational pause with likely preparations underway for a more determined offensive. The experts didn’t have estimates for the timeline of the larger operation. Limited Russian assaults near Bakhmut and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast were not successful, with unclear progress near Siversk.