externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia has likely abandoned objective to encircle Ukrainian units from Donetsk to Izium to complete seizure of Luhansk Oblast.

May 16, 2022 10:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank said in its May 15 report that Russian forces continue a coordinated effort to seize Sievierodonetsk, a town in Luhansk Oblast, from the north and the south, and their command will likely prioritize the battle of Sievierodonetsk going forward. Russia’s advances to Sloviansk from Izium have been scaling down possibly due to the “slow pace of the offensive operation there,” the report reads. 

