The U.S. think tank said in its June 25 report that Russian forces are fighting within Lysychansk and reportedly have reached a mine and a gelatin factory on the outskirts of the city. These reports are confirmed by NASA FIRMS data of heat anomalies in the Lysychansk area. Citing Rapid Response Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, the experts said that Ukrainian positions in Lysychansk are more strategically valuable than previously held positions in Sievierodonetsk. The insititute predicts that Ukrainian forces may seek to launch counterattacks from within Lysychansk, though "their ability to do so successfully is likely limited by continued Russian encroachment."