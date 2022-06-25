The U.S. think tank reported on June 15, quoting the Ukrainian Resistance Center, that unidentified Ukrainian partisans targeted employees of the Russian Emergency Ministry in Mariupol on June 9 and 11. Russian occupation authorities are reportedly unable to open schools in occupied Berdiansk due to resistance from Ukrainian teachers, who are refusing to teach under Russian curricula. Such pro-Ukrainian action will likely continue to disrupt Russian efforts to consolidate full-scale administrative control of occupied areas and Russian annexation agendas.