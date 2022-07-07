Institute for the Study of War: Russia doesn't claim any new ground for first time since the start of invasion
July 7, 2022 8:46 am
The U.S. think tank reported that there were no claimed or assessed Russian territorial gains in Ukraine on July 6 for the first time in 133 days of war, supporting the institute's assessment that Russian forces have largely initiated an operational pause. Russia still conducted a number of unsuccessful attacks on all frontlines, experts said. A pause in operations likely means that Russian forces might confine themselves to relatively small-scale offensive actions as they attempt to set conditions for a more significant offensive.