Institute for the Study of War: Russia continues to launch attacks on Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian defenses remain strong.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 18, 2022 6:54 am
The U.S. think tank said in its assessment on June 17 that Russian forces continued their efforts to sever Ukrainian lines of communication to Lysychansk, both from the north toward Sloviansk and in the south near Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces are likely conducting a counteroffensive northwest of Izium intended to draw Russian forces away from offensive operations toward Sloviansk and disrupt Russian supply lines.