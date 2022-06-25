Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: ‘Radical reshuffling’ of Russian military command structure may indicate ‘ongoing dysfunction.’

June 22, 2022 9:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported on June 21 that potential “drastic rotations” in the Russian military may constitute a purge of senior officers blamed for failures in Ukraine. Russian forces are also reportedly advancing successfully in the direction of Lysychansk from the south, rather than crossing the river from Sievierodonetsk, thereby threatening Ukrainian defenses. 

