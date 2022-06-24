Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Forced retreat of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet may ease pressure on blockade of Ukraine’s southern ports.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 7, 2022 6:06 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In an update on June 6, the U.S. think tank cited Ukraine’s navy in saying that it pushed Russian ships over 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian coast. The think tank also reported that, while urban combat in Sievierodonetsk is “likely obfuscating reports of control,” Russian forces likely still have control over much of the city.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok