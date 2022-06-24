Institute for the Study of War: Forced retreat of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet may ease pressure on blockade of Ukraine’s southern ports.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 7, 2022 6:06 am
In an update on June 6, the U.S. think tank cited Ukraine’s navy in saying that it pushed Russian ships over 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian coast. The think tank also reported that, while urban combat in Sievierodonetsk is “likely obfuscating reports of control,” Russian forces likely still have control over much of the city.