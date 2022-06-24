Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Capture of Sievierodonetsk will not bring significant benefit to Russia.

May 29, 2022 8:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported that, should Russia capture Sievierodonetsk, it would not give Russia any “significant military or economic benefit,” short of allowing it to say that it has fully secured Luhansk Oblast. Instead, the Battle of Sievierodonetsk will likely “preclude continued large-scale Russian offensive operations.”

