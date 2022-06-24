Institute for the Study of War: Capture of Sievierodonetsk will not bring significant benefit to Russia.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 29, 2022 8:30 am
The U.S. think tank reported that, should Russia capture Sievierodonetsk, it would not give Russia any “significant military or economic benefit,” short of allowing it to say that it has fully secured Luhansk Oblast. Instead, the Battle of Sievierodonetsk will likely “preclude continued large-scale Russian offensive operations.”