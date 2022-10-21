Industrial enterprise on fire in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.
October 21, 2022 7:44 pm
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the enterprise was hit by a projectile. As a result, one woman was injured. Ukraine hasn't officially commented on the issue.
