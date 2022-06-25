Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

June 18, 2022
According to Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, the newspapers contain fake statements attributed to Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi, and presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych, as well as misinformation about the “despair among the Ukrainian military.” The newspapers say "Ukraine is about to lose Zaporizhzhia."

