In occupied areas, Russians distribute newspapers with fake statements alleging 'Ukrainian panic.'
This item is part of our running news digest
June 18, 2022 9:43 pm
According to Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, the newspapers contain fake statements attributed to Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi, and presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych, as well as misinformation about the “despair among the Ukrainian military.” The newspapers say "Ukraine is about to lose Zaporizhzhia."