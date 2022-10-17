Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 12, 2022 9:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has restored its external power supply after an outage on the morning of Oct. 12, according to Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). "We need a protection zone as soon as possible," he said. The power outage happened due to Russian strikes at the Dnirpovska electrical substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear monopoly. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar, is accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.

