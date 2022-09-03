Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalIAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant once again loses connection to power grid.

September 3, 2022 10:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The International Atomic Energy Agency said that, less than two days after the main team of its inspection mission left the plant, its last remaining external power line is down. The plant continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line. “One reactor is still operating and producing electricity both for cooling and other essential safety functions,” the report reads. Russia, which has been attacking Ukrainian positions from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail. 

