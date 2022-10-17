Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalIAEA: Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant re-connected to national grid after repair.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 18, 2022 12:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that one of the four damaged power lines that supplied the plant with electricity had been repaired. This will help the plant to cover electricity needs for reactor cooling and “other essential safety functions," the agency said. The plant's last operating reactor was shut down on Sept. 11. Even when the reactors are no longer operating, a "secure off-site power supply from the grid and back-up power supply systems are essential for preventing a nuclear accident, " the report reads. The plant is located in the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok