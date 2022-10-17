The International Atomic Energy Agency said that one of the four damaged power lines that supplied the plant with electricity had been repaired. This will help the plant to cover electricity needs for reactor cooling and “other essential safety functions," the agency said. The plant's last operating reactor was shut down on Sept. 11. Even when the reactors are no longer operating, a "secure off-site power supply from the grid and back-up power supply systems are essential for preventing a nuclear accident, " the report reads. The plant is located in the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.