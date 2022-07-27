The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that one more nuclear energy reactor had been connected to the grid at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant. Now 10 of the country’s 15 nuclear energy reactors are connected to the grid. These are three reactors in Rivne Oblast, three in Russian-occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two in Mykolayiv Oblast, and two in Khmelnytsky Oblast.