externalHuman Rights Watch: Russia tortures, abducts civilians in occupied areas of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

This item is part of our running news digest

July 25, 2022 9:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The organization's report published on July 22 said that Russian forces have “tortured, unlawfully detained, and forcibly disappeared civilians” in the occupied settlements of Ukraine’s southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as tortured prisoners of war held there. According to Yulia Gorbunova, senior Ukraine researcher at Human Rights Watch, Russian forces “have turned occupied areas of southern Ukraine into an abyss of fear and wild lawlessness,” as quoted in the report.

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

