Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalHollywood honors Ukraine at 94th Academy Awards.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 28, 2022 8:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Stars of the film industry honored Ukraine with a moment of silence at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27 urging viewers around the world to help. “We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders,” read one of the cards that appeared on screen during the ceremony. “While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services. Resources are scarce and we — collectively as a global community — can do more.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok