Guterres ‘appalled’ by Russian bombing of Ukrainian school.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 9, 2022 4:21 am
The spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released a statement on May 8 condemning Russia’s attack on a school in Bilohorivka, Ukraine, where many people were sheltering. “This attack is yet another reminder that in this war, as in so many other conflicts, it is civilians that pay the highest price,” the statement said. “Civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be spared in times of war.”