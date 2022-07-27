Governor: Ukrainian forces kill 12 Russian soldiers from elite Sakhalin unit.
July 24, 2022 3:41 pm
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Ukrainian artillery shelled positions of Russia’s OMON, a special police unit within the National Guard of Russia, near the Russia-occupied town of Lysychansk, and killed 12 of them. The unit came to Ukraine from Sakhalin Island, some 7,000 kilometers away from Luhansk Oblast.