externalGovernor: Ukrainian forces kill 12 Russian soldiers from elite Sakhalin unit.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 24, 2022 3:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Ukrainian artillery shelled positions of Russia’s OMON, a special police unit within the National Guard of Russia, near the Russia-occupied town of Lysychansk, and killed 12 of them. The unit came to Ukraine from Sakhalin Island, some 7,000 kilometers away from Luhansk Oblast.

