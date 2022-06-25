Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalGovernor: Ukraine loses control over Metolkino village near Sievierodonetsk

This item is part of our running news digest

June 20, 2022 10:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia has increased shelling and air strikes on Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported on June 20, saying the “Luhansk region is being destroyed with all possible weapons." Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk also said Russia regularly uses banned ammunition in the city, deporting entire districts to place heavy weapons there.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok