Governor: Ukraine loses control over Metolkino village near Sievierodonetsk
This item is part of our running news digest
June 20, 2022 10:34 am
Russia has increased shelling and air strikes on Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported on June 20, saying the “Luhansk region is being destroyed with all possible weapons." Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk also said Russia regularly uses banned ammunition in the city, deporting entire districts to place heavy weapons there.