Governor: Sumy Oblast shelled 43 times by Russian forces on Aug. 29
August 29, 2022 10:39 pm
Five villages were hit by Russian self-propelled artillery and mortars, according to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky. No deaths or injuries were reported.
