Governor: Russia’s attacks kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 18
September 19, 2022 9:49 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, the victims were from Toretsk, Yahidne, and Bohorodychne. Eight people were injured in the region on the same day, the official reported.
