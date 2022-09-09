Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russian troops shell Sumy Oblast almost 100 times on Sept. 9.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported that the Russians shelled the Novoslobidska community alone 60 times with artillery. In another community, Velyka Pysarivka, two Russian rockets damaged a hospital, a school, two two-story buildings, and a kindergarten. As a result of the attack on the latter, eight people were injured.

