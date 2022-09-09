Governor: Russian troops shell Sumy Oblast almost 100 times on Sept. 9.
September 9, 2022 11:38 pm
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported that the Russians shelled the Novoslobidska community alone 60 times with artillery. In another community, Velyka Pysarivka, two Russian rockets damaged a hospital, a school, two two-story buildings, and a kindergarten. As a result of the attack on the latter, eight people were injured.
