Governor: Russian tank attacks civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two

September 18, 2022 11:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that two women were killed as a Russian tank fired at a civilian car in the village of Strilecha, which borders Russia, on Sept. 17. He added that the recent Russian shelling of Chuhuiv killed an 11-year-old child.

