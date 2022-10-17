Governor: Russian tank attacks civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two
September 18, 2022 11:35 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that two women were killed as a Russian tank fired at a civilian car in the village of Strilecha, which borders Russia, on Sept. 17. He added that the recent Russian shelling of Chuhuiv killed an 11-year-old child.
