Governor: Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast kills four medics
This item is part of our running news digest
September 18, 2022 11:57 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that the doctors were trying to evacuate patients from a psychiatric hospital in Strilecha village when Russian forces began "a massive shelling” of the area. Two patients were injured, Syniehubov said. According to the governor, only 30 out of the hospital’s 600 patients were evacuated.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.