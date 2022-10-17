Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 18, 2022 11:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that the doctors were trying to evacuate patients from a psychiatric hospital in Strilecha village when Russian forces began "a massive shelling” of the area. Two patients were injured, Syniehubov said. According to the governor, only 30 out of the hospital’s 600 patients were evacuated.

