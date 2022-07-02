Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Russian missiles fired at Kharkiv Oblast injure 4 civilians on July 1.

July 2, 2022 1:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces had fired missiles on cities and villages in the region, including Kharkiv, Izium, Chuhuiv, Bohodukhiv and Lozovsky areas. He added that a Russian missile strike hit the eastern Nemyshlianskyi District in Kharkiv at around 4 a.m. on July 2. No casualties were reported.

