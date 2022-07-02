Governor: Russian missiles fired at Kharkiv Oblast injure 4 civilians on July 1.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 2, 2022 1:21 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces had fired missiles on cities and villages in the region, including Kharkiv, Izium, Chuhuiv, Bohodukhiv and Lozovsky areas. He added that a Russian missile strike hit the eastern Nemyshlianskyi District in Kharkiv at around 4 a.m. on July 2. No casualties were reported.