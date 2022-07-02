Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces had fired missiles on cities and villages in the region, including Kharkiv, Izium, Chuhuiv, Bohodukhiv and Lozovsky areas. He added that a Russian missile strike hit the eastern Nemyshlianskyi District in Kharkiv at around 4 a.m. on July 2. No casualties were reported.