Governor: Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv kills 2, injures 11
August 29, 2022 6:32 pm
According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, 12 Russian missiles hit residential buildings in the city of Mykolaiv on Aug. 29. Kim said that Russia launched more rockets but not all of them reached their targets.
