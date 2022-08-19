Governor: Russian forces try to break into Bakhmut, Ukraine repels 8 offensives
This item is part of our running news digest
August 19, 2022 10:46 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Russian troops are trying to storm Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast from the occupied Luhansk region. Hostilities were ongoing till the morning of Aug. 19 in one direction. Russian forces used aviation and artillery near eight settlements, targeting civilian and military areas, Haidai said.