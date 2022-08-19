Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 19, 2022 10:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Russian troops are trying to storm Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast from the occupied Luhansk region. Hostilities were ongoing till the morning of Aug. 19 in one direction. Russian forces used aviation and artillery near eight settlements, targeting civilian and military areas, Haidai said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
