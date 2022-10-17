Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalGovernor: Russian forces strike Kharkiv overnight on Oct. 5

This item is part of our running news digest

October 5, 2022 2:38 am
Share:

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported early on Oct. 5 that Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of the city were targeted by Russian missiles. According to the mayor, some infrastructure and industrial objects were hit. There is no information about casualties at the time of the publication.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok