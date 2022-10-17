Governor: Russian forces strike Kharkiv overnight on Oct. 5
October 5, 2022 2:38 am
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported early on Oct. 5 that Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of the city were targeted by Russian missiles. According to the mayor, some infrastructure and industrial objects were hit. There is no information about casualties at the time of the publication.
