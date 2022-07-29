Governor: Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, no casualties reported yet
July 29, 2022 9:43 am
Overnight on July 29, Russian troops shelled a residential neighborhood in Nikopol with Grad multiple rocket launchers, damaging six houses and a power line, leaving several thousands of locals without electricity, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported. Russian forces also shelled the Kryvyi Rih district with barrel artillery, Reznichenko said.