Governor: Russian forces pushed back from more Kharkiv Oblast settlements
This item is part of our running news digest
September 12, 2022 12:11 pm
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces are "hastily" abandoning their positions and fleeing deeper into other occupied territories, or to Russia. Ukraine's military has reached the Ukrainian-Russian border in some areas in Kharkiv Oblast as the counteroffensive continues, he added.
