externalGovernor: Russian forces pushed back from more Kharkiv Oblast settlements

September 12, 2022 12:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces are "hastily" abandoning their positions and fleeing deeper into other occupied territories, or to Russia. Ukraine's military has reached the Ukrainian-Russian border in some areas in Kharkiv Oblast as the counteroffensive continues, he added.

