Governor: Russian forces launch airstrike on hospital in Sumy Oblast
September 9, 2022 12:42 pm
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces had struck upon the community of Velyka Pysarivka early on Sept. 9, causing injuries and destruction. He said there will be more details later.
