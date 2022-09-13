Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russian army leaves key town of Kreminna.

September 13, 2022
The city is “completely empty,” and the Ukrainian flag raised by local partisans still flies high, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said on Telegram. Kreminna lies only 25 kilometers northwest of Severodonetsk, which Russian forces occupied over a month of fierce fighting over May and June.

