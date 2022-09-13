Governor: Russian army leaves key town of Kreminna.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 13, 2022 12:31 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The city is “completely empty,” and the Ukrainian flag raised by local partisans still flies high, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said on Telegram. Kreminna lies only 25 kilometers northwest of Severodonetsk, which Russian forces occupied over a month of fierce fighting over May and June.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.