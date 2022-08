This item is part of our running news digest by The Kyiv Independent news desk

According to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Russia attacked the Esman, Hlukhiv, Buryn, Shalyhyne, Bilopillia, and Mykolaivka communities on Aug. 6. No casualties were reported, Zhyvytskyi said.

