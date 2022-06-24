Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russia shells 2 communities in Sumy Oblast.

June 13, 2022 1:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said that Russian forces attacked the communities of Bilopil and Myropil on June 12. No casualties or damage were reported.

