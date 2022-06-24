Governor: Russia shells 2 communities in Sumy Oblast.
June 13, 2022 1:29 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said that Russian forces attacked the communities of Bilopil and Myropil on June 12. No casualties or damage were reported.
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said that Russian forces attacked the communities of Bilopil and Myropil on June 12. No casualties or damage were reported.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.