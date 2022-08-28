Governor: Russia shelled Orikhove from multiple rocket launchers for 14 hours on Aug. 28.
August 28, 2022 11:33 pm
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh said that the town of Orikhove in the region had been shelled around 200 times over the past six hours. The town’s central district was damaged the most. As a result of the shelling, a woman and her two children, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were injured, Starukh said.
