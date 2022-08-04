According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim, more than 1,000 people have also been injured in Mykolaiv Oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but mandatory evacuation of the civilian population from the region is not yet planned. The governor added that the shelling of Mykolaiv Oblast has indeed increased, “but the Armed Forces are planning an operation to liberate Kherson Oblast, which will lead to a decrease in these shellings.”