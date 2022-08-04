Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalGovernor: Russia's war kills 403 people in Mykolayiv Oblast since Feb. 24

This item is part of our running news digest

August 2, 2022 4:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim, more than 1,000 people have also been injured in Mykolaiv Oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but mandatory evacuation of the civilian population from the region is not yet planned. The governor added that the shelling of Mykolaiv Oblast has indeed increased, “but the Armed Forces are planning an operation to liberate Kherson Oblast, which will lead to a decrease in these shellings.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok