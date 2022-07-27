Governor: Russia fires 13 missiles on Kirovohrad Oblast, casualties reported
July 23, 2022 9:44 am
On the morning of July 23, Russia launched eight Kalibr cruise missiles, as well as five Kh-22 anti-ship missiles, according to Kirovohrad Oblast Governor Andriy Raikovych. The attack hit the Kanarove military airfield and one of the local facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state railway operator. There are casualties, Raikovych said but did not provide any details. The rescue operation is underway.