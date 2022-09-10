Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 10, 2022

externalGovernor: One woman killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 9:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The 62-year-old woman died when her house was hit during the night in the village of Nova Vodolaha, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok