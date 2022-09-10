Governor: One woman killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 10, 2022 9:50 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The 62-year-old woman died when her house was hit during the night in the village of Nova Vodolaha, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.